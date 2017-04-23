Overview

Dr. Peter Ganime, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Ganime works at Champaign Dental Group in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Autism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.