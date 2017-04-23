Dr. Peter Ganime, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganime is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Ganime, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Ganime, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Locations
Champaign Dental Group2040 Route 33 Brandywine Bldg Ste 213, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 838-4160
- 2 2040 Route 33 Brandywine Bldg Ste 213, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 481-8498
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gamine is truly understanding and works well with my children. He always finds a way to relate real life experience to the everyday events and concerns. He really cares and listens and it is important when looking for a doctor.
About Dr. Peter Ganime, MD
- Psychiatry
- 56 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1174609580
Education & Certifications
- MC Penn
- E Penn Psyc Inst
- Phila Gen Hosp
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ganime has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ganime accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ganime has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ganime has seen patients for Autism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ganime on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ganime speaks Italian.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganime. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganime.
