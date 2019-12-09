Overview

Dr. Peter Gambacorta, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in East Amherst, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Gambacorta works at Excelsior Orthopaedics in East Amherst, NY with other offices in Amherst, NY, Buffalo, NY and Kenmore, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.