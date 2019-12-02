Dr. Peter Galvan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galvan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Galvan, MD
Dr. Peter Galvan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Doctors Urgent Care LLC971 Robert Blvd, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 690-8300
Dr Galvan was had a great staff and was easy to talk with very attentive
About Dr. Peter Galvan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1609876580
- Med Center La New Orleans Lsu
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Dr. Galvan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galvan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Galvan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galvan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galvan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galvan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.