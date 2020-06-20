Dr. Gallarello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Gallarello, DPM
Overview
Dr. Peter Gallarello, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Vista Hospital.
Locations
Foot and Ankle Center1703 Civic Center Dr Ste 3, North Las Vegas, NV 89030 Directions (702) 791-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- North Vista Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great, he removed the ingrown nail on my right foot/toe. Thank you Dr. Gallarello. God bless you and your business.
About Dr. Peter Gallarello, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1871524025
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
