Dr. Peter Futrell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Futrell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Futrell works at
Locations
Lakeside Neurology, PC1100 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 440, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 203-4881
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was good. He listens and very caring.
About Dr. Peter Futrell, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1912990391
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Futrell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Futrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Futrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Futrell has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Futrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Futrell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Futrell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Futrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Futrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.