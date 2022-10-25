Overview

Dr. Peter Futrell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Futrell works at Lakeside Neurology PC in Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.