Dr. Peter Furness, MD
Dr. Peter Furness, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Locations
Rocky Mountain Pediatric Urology - Ft Collins1200 E Elizabeth St, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Directions (303) 963-0125
Castle Rock2352 Meadows Blvd Ste 300, Castle Rock, CO 80109 Directions (720) 764-5874Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Rocky Mountain Pediatric Urology1601 E 19th Ave Ste 6400, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 963-0124
Lafayette300 Exempla Cir Ste 360, Lafayette, CO 80026 Directions (720) 764-5868Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Rocky Mountain Pediatric Urology - Lone Tree10107 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 963-0123
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Dr. Furness did a wonderful job with a surgery when our son was an infant, and unfortunately, he had a different issue when he was a teenager. Going through the process of a surgery as a teen is uncomfortable and overwhelming. Dr. Furness handled everything with a great balance of professionalism, seriousness, and just enough humor to help a teenage boy feel as comfortable about the process as possible. Because of the difficult nature of the surgery Dr. Furness asked another surgeon to consult in order to achieve the best possible results. I trust that Dr. Furness will do everything in his power to ensure as positive of an outcome as possible. The team is helpful and kind. They answered all of our questions, and went above and beyond to work with us on scheduling and navigating financial difficulties - all questions were answered in a timely and concise manner. We are happy that we chose Dr. Furness and his team – I highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Peter Furness, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- English
- 1366536690
- Penn State - Hershey Medical Center
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Urology
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Furness. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Furness.
