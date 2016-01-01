Overview

Dr. Peter Fung, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Garfield Medical Center, Huntington Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Fung works at Comprehensive Cardiovasclr Spec in Alhambra, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA and Montebello, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.