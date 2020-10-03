Dr. Peter Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Friedman, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Friedman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital.
Dr. Friedman works at
Locations
Cch Cv Center25 Main St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 778-1829
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Cod Hospital
- Falmouth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I haven’t as yet received a call back for an appointment. So far I have called twice. I did receive a call back once but I was not able to connect. I did call back with no response. I cannot believe it tales this long to make an appt. I worked at a very busy hospital for the director of a unit, this would never have been tolerated nor would I have wanted it to be.
About Dr. Peter Friedman, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman works at
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
