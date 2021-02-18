Overview

Dr. Peter Fretz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital and Elkhart General Hospital.



Dr. Fretz works at Urology Associates in Elkhart, IN with other offices in Goshen, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

