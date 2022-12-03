Dr. Peter Freswick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freswick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Freswick, MD
Dr. Peter Freswick, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from Michigan State University (CHM).
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Gastroenterology) - Grand Rapids35 Michigan St NE Ste 4150, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
He was very nice
About Dr. Peter Freswick, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center (GME)
- Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners/MSU (GME)
- Michigan State University (CHM)
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
