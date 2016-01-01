Dr. Peter Freeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Freeman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Freeman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Reno, NV. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Reno Eye Institute5570 Longley Ln Ste B, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 451-7268Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Peter Freeman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1467657510
Education & Certifications
- Sierra Eye
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- Exempla Saint Joseph Hospital
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- University of Nevada
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeman speaks Spanish.
Dr. Freeman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.