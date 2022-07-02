Dr. Peter Frechie, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frechie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Frechie, DO
Overview
Dr. Peter Frechie, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Locations
Pennsylvania Heart and Vascular Group, PC261 Old York Rd Ste 214, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I got outstanding care and expertise for coronary intervention procedure by him at Abington Jefferson hospital.
About Dr. Peter Frechie, DO
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Metropolitan
- Cooper Hospital - Philadelphia (now closed)
- Doctors Hospital
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frechie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frechie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frechie has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frechie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Frechie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frechie.
