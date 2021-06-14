Overview

Dr. Peter Franklin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.



Dr. Franklin works at Dr. Peter E Franklin MD in Monterey, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.