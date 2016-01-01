Overview

Dr. Peter Franklin, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Spooner, WI. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior, Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health - Moose Lake, Hayward Area Memorial Hospital and Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Franklin works at Essentia Health-Spooner Clinic in Spooner, WI with other offices in Ashland, WI, Hayward, WI and Sandstone, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.