Dr. Peter Franklin, MD

Sleep Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Franklin, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Spooner, WI. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior, Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health - Moose Lake, Hayward Area Memorial Hospital and Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Franklin works at Essentia Health-Spooner Clinic in Spooner, WI with other offices in Ashland, WI, Hayward, WI and Sandstone, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Spooner Clinic
    1180 Chandler Dr, Spooner, WI 54801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic
    1615 Maple Ln Ste 1, Ashland, WI 54806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Essentia Health-Hayward Clinic
    11134 N State Road 77 Ste A, Hayward, WI 54843 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Essentia Health-Sandstone
    705 Lundorff Dr, Sandstone, MN 55072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea

Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Peter Franklin, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1710919378
    Education & Certifications

    • Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    • Sw Mich Hlth Ed Ctr
    • Sw Mich Hlth Ed Ctr
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
    • Essentia Health - Moose Lake
    • Hayward Area Memorial Hospital
    • Memorial Medical Center

    Dr. Peter Franklin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franklin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Franklin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Franklin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franklin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franklin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franklin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

