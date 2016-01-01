Dr. Peter Franklin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franklin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Franklin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Franklin, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Spooner, WI. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior, Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health - Moose Lake, Hayward Area Memorial Hospital and Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Franklin works at
Locations
1
Essentia Health-Spooner Clinic1180 Chandler Dr, Spooner, WI 54801 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic1615 Maple Ln Ste 1, Ashland, WI 54806 Directions
3
Essentia Health-Hayward Clinic11134 N State Road 77 Ste A, Hayward, WI 54843 Directions
4
Essentia Health-Sandstone705 Lundorff Dr, Sandstone, MN 55072 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Peter Franklin, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Sw Mich Hlth Ed Ctr
- Sw Mich Hlth Ed Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health - Moose Lake
- Hayward Area Memorial Hospital
- Memorial Medical Center
