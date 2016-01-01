See All Neurosurgeons in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Peter Fragatos, MD

Neurosurgery
2.5 (5)
57 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Peter Fragatos, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Fragatos works at Cleveland Spine & Pain Mgmt Ctr in Cleveland, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Warrensville Physical Medicine & Chiropractic
    4919 Warrensville Center Rd, Cleveland, OH 44128

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Peter Fragatos, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 57 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780685164
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fragatos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fragatos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fragatos works at Cleveland Spine & Pain Mgmt Ctr in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Fragatos’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fragatos. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fragatos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fragatos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fragatos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

