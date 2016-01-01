Dr. Peter Fotinos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fotinos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Fotinos, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Fotinos, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Fotinos works at
Locations
-
1
Revita Anti-aging Center8133 Ardrey Kell Rd Ste 201, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 207-9952
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fotinos?
About Dr. Peter Fotinos, MD
- Family Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043243777
Education & Certifications
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fotinos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fotinos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fotinos works at
Dr. Fotinos speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Fotinos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fotinos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fotinos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fotinos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.