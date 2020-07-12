Dr. Peter Forstall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forstall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Forstall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Forstall, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brigham City, UT. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, Brigham City Community Hospital, Cache Valley Hospital and St. Mark's Hospital.
Dr. Forstall works at
Locations
-
1
Northern Utah Cardiovascular Associates - South Medical Dr970 Medical Dr Ste 311, Brigham City, UT 84302 Directions (435) 254-5993
-
2
Northern Utah Cardiovascular Associates425 E 5350 S Ste 400, Ogden, UT 84405 Directions (435) 254-5992Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Brigham City Community Hospital
- Cache Valley Hospital
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- PEHP
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Wise Provider Networks
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Forstall?
I was very impressed with the Clic and staff and Dr. Forstall care and concern and careful explanation of what the tests findings were were very clear and professional!
About Dr. Peter Forstall, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1982844098
Education & Certifications
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Forstall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Forstall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Forstall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Forstall works at
Dr. Forstall has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Forstall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Forstall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forstall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forstall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forstall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.