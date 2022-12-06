Dr. Peter Foote, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foote is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Foote, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Foote, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bayside, WI. They completed their residency with University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
Dr. Foote works at
Locations
1
Bayside Office8909 N Port Washington Rd Ste 102, Bayside, WI 53217 Directions (414) 271-2020
2
Brookfield Office17280 W North Ave Ste 100, Brookfield, WI 53045 Directions (414) 271-2020
3
Eye Surgery & Laser Center of Wisconsin10200 W Innovation Dr Ste 700, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 258-4550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and informative.
About Dr. Peter Foote, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1134112683
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
- Sparrow Hospital Sparrow Health System
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foote has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foote accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foote has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foote works at
Dr. Foote has seen patients for Nearsightedness and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foote on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Foote. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foote.
