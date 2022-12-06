See All Ophthalmologists in Bayside, WI
Overview

Dr. Peter Foote, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bayside, WI. They completed their residency with University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics

Dr. Foote works at Milwaukee Eye Care in Bayside, WI with other offices in Brookfield, WI and Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness and Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bayside Office
    8909 N Port Washington Rd Ste 102, Bayside, WI 53217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 271-2020
  2. 2
    Brookfield Office
    17280 W North Ave Ste 100, Brookfield, WI 53045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 271-2020
  3. 3
    Eye Surgery & Laser Center of Wisconsin
    10200 W Innovation Dr Ste 700, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 258-4550

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nearsightedness
Astigmatism
Presbyopia
Nearsightedness
Astigmatism
Presbyopia

Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Entropion Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 06, 2022
    Very professional and informative.
    Dorothy Gehrke — Dec 06, 2022
    About Dr. Peter Foote, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134112683
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
    Residency
    Internship
    • Sparrow Hospital Sparrow Health System
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Peter Foote, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foote is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Foote has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foote has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Foote has seen patients for Nearsightedness and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foote on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Foote. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foote.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foote, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foote appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

