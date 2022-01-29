See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Bethesda, MD
Dr. Peter Fitzgibbons, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (36)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Dr. Peter Fitzgibbons, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Fitzgibbons works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Maryland Orthopedic Specialists - Bethesda in Bethesda, MD with other offices in Germantown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Maryland Orthopedic Specialists - Bethesda
    6710A Rockledge Dr Ste 130, Bethesda, MD 20817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 515-0900
  2. 2
    The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Maryland Orthopedic Specialists - Germantown
    19847 Century Blvd Ste 205, Germantown, MD 20874 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 912-2206
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Ganglion Cyst
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 29, 2022
    I visited Dr. Fitzgibbons several times over 6 years for separate issues. I was deeply impressed with how well he explains issues, and provides detailed care/recovery instructions. Very detailed, very informative,... simply exemplary physician. On one occasion, he followed up on one test result after business hours via phone - I felt humbled and deeply appreciative because I felt like I was taking up his well-deserved time off from work. Each time after seeing him, I never felt the need to go to another hand surgeon for a "second opinion". On the other hand, the staff at Germantown office is at times a bit sloppy and mixes up order of patients. On one occasion, I had to wait over an hour because staff "forgot" that I was in the waiting room. Nonetheless, I would gladly see Dr. Fitzgibbons again, because my health is important to me, and I am prepared to go to a good physician and wait as long as I need to to be seen, even in light of occasional inconveniences from staff.
    — Jan 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Peter Fitzgibbons, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    20 years of experience
    • 20 years of experience
    20 years of experience
    English
    Languages Spoken
    1306063284
    • 1306063284
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brown Alpert Medical School
    Fellowship
    Dartmouth College
    • Dartmouth College
    Medical Education
    Harvard University
    • Harvard University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Fitzgibbons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzgibbons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fitzgibbons has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fitzgibbons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fitzgibbons has seen patients for Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fitzgibbons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzgibbons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzgibbons.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitzgibbons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitzgibbons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

