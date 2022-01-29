Dr. Peter Fitzgibbons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzgibbons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Fitzgibbons, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Fitzgibbons, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Fitzgibbons works at
Locations
-
1
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Maryland Orthopedic Specialists - Bethesda6710A Rockledge Dr Ste 130, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 515-0900
-
2
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Maryland Orthopedic Specialists - Germantown19847 Century Blvd Ste 205, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (240) 912-2206Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fitzgibbons?
I visited Dr. Fitzgibbons several times over 6 years for separate issues. I was deeply impressed with how well he explains issues, and provides detailed care/recovery instructions. Very detailed, very informative,... simply exemplary physician. On one occasion, he followed up on one test result after business hours via phone - I felt humbled and deeply appreciative because I felt like I was taking up his well-deserved time off from work. Each time after seeing him, I never felt the need to go to another hand surgeon for a "second opinion". On the other hand, the staff at Germantown office is at times a bit sloppy and mixes up order of patients. On one occasion, I had to wait over an hour because staff "forgot" that I was in the waiting room. Nonetheless, I would gladly see Dr. Fitzgibbons again, because my health is important to me, and I am prepared to go to a good physician and wait as long as I need to to be seen, even in light of occasional inconveniences from staff.
About Dr. Peter Fitzgibbons, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1306063284
Education & Certifications
- Brown Alpert Medical School
- Dartmouth College
- Harvard University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fitzgibbons has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fitzgibbons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fitzgibbons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fitzgibbons works at
Dr. Fitzgibbons has seen patients for Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fitzgibbons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzgibbons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzgibbons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitzgibbons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitzgibbons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.