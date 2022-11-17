Dr. Peter Fisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Fisher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Fisher, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sandy, UT. They completed their residency with University of Michigan
Dr. Fisher works at
Locations
-
1
Granger Medical Summit Urology9600 S 1300 E Ste 240, Sandy, UT 84094 Directions (435) 254-5939MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Alta View Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Sevier Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Altius Health Plans
- Ameriben
- American Heritage
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Baptist Health Services Group
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremark Pharmacy
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Conseco
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- EBMS
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- HealthSmart
- Hometown Health Plan
- Humana
- Inter Valley Health Plan
- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- North America Administrators (NAA)
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- PEHP
- PHCS
- Physicians' Care Network
- Principal Life
- Pyramid Life
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UniCare
- United American Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wise Provider Networks
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fisher?
I’ve been seeing Dr Fisher for 10+ years for my Interstitial Cystitis symptoms and various treatment options, and he’s been wonderfully caring, knowledgeable and extremely competent in helping me to control the daily pain. Dr Fisher is empathetic, truly listens and remembers, and cares about you as a person, not just your disease. He cares about treating YOU and improving your quality of life, not just sending you home with some pills and wishing you luck. As a 43-year-old woman who feels like she’s living in a 73-year-old body, Dr Fisher’s kindness and compassion truly matter and have had a significant impact on my health journey. If you’re struggling with any symptoms that require the help of a urologist, please, please consider Dr Fisher. Your health is worth it. You are worth it! I pray that you’ll find some measure of peace and relief from whatever pain you’re enduring. God bless you.
About Dr. Peter Fisher, MD
- Urology
- English, Japanese
- 1902847940
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
- University Of Michigan Medical School Ann Arbor Mi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fisher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fisher works at
Dr. Fisher has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Prostatitis and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fisher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fisher speaks Japanese.
109 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.