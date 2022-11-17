See All Urologists in Sandy, UT
Dr. Peter Fisher, MD

Urology
4.5 (109)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Peter Fisher, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sandy, UT. They completed their residency with University of Michigan

Dr. Fisher works at Granger Medical Summit Urology in Sandy, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Prostatitis and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Granger Medical Summit Urology
    9600 S 1300 E Ste 240, Sandy, UT 84094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5939
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Mark's Hospital
  • Lone Peak Hospital
  • Alta View Hospital
  • Intermountain Medical Center
  • Sevier Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Incontinence
Prostatitis
Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence
Prostatitis
Polyuria

Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Allegiance Health Plans
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Ameriben
    • American Heritage
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Baptist Health Services Group
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremark Pharmacy
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Conseco
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • EBMS
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • HealthSmart
    • Hometown Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Inter Valley Health Plan
    • International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • North America Administrators (NAA)
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • PEHP
    • PHCS
    • Physicians' Care Network
    • Principal Life
    • Pyramid Life
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • United American Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wise Provider Networks

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 17, 2022
    I’ve been seeing Dr Fisher for 10+ years for my Interstitial Cystitis symptoms and various treatment options, and he’s been wonderfully caring, knowledgeable and extremely competent in helping me to control the daily pain. Dr Fisher is empathetic, truly listens and remembers, and cares about you as a person, not just your disease. He cares about treating YOU and improving your quality of life, not just sending you home with some pills and wishing you luck. As a 43-year-old woman who feels like she’s living in a 73-year-old body, Dr Fisher’s kindness and compassion truly matter and have had a significant impact on my health journey. If you’re struggling with any symptoms that require the help of a urologist, please, please consider Dr Fisher. Your health is worth it. You are worth it! I pray that you’ll find some measure of peace and relief from whatever pain you’re enduring. God bless you.
    Heidi Baxter — Nov 17, 2022
    About Dr. Peter Fisher, MD

    Urology
    • Urology
    English, Japanese
    • English, Japanese
    1902847940
    • 1902847940
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Michigan
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Michigan Medical School Ann Arbor Mi
    Internship

