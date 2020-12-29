Dr. Peter Fisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Fisher, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Fisher, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Fisher works at
Locations
-
1
MGB Plastic Surgery Associates of San Antonio7950 Floyd Curl Dr Ste 1009, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 616-0798
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fisher?
Dr. Fischer is a warm caring doctor. He performed a breast reduction on me 17 years ago and my boobs are still perfect ??. I would highly recommend him for procedures.
About Dr. Peter Fisher, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1124118328
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Johannesburg Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fisher accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fisher works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.