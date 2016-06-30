Dr. Peter Finelli, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Finelli, DO
Overview
Dr. Peter Finelli, DO is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Finelli works at
Locations
Integrated Mental Health3359 Durham Rd Ste 400, Doylestown, PA 18902 Directions (267) 544-0406
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Finelli and the staff at Integrated Mental Health are completely professional and extremely qualified in behavioral health services and problems with addiction. I have and will refer their services to family and friends for many other reasons as well.
About Dr. Peter Finelli, DO
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1033310560
Education & Certifications
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Finelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Finelli works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Finelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finelli.
