Overview

Dr. Peter Filozof, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.



Dr. Filozof works at PETER P FILOZOF MD FACOG in Parkersburg, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Uterine Fibroids and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.