Dr. Peter Filozof, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Filozof, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.
Locations
Peter Filozof M.d. Inc.705 Garfield Ave Ste 310, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 485-2387
Hospital Affiliations
- Camden Clark Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Filozof is one of the most amazing doctors I've ever been to. He is funny and knowledgeable. Those in the comments above must have been there on a very busy day because none of those things happened to me. I was seen in about 15 minutes after arrival.
About Dr. Peter Filozof, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Filozof has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Filozof accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Filozof has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Filozof has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Uterine Fibroids and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Filozof on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Filozof. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Filozof.
