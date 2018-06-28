Dr. Peter Fillerup, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fillerup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Fillerup, DPM
Dr. Peter Fillerup, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Foot and Ankle Center of the Central Coast1145 E Clark Ave Ste A, Santa Maria, CA 93455 Directions (805) 934-0570
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The staff at Dr. Fillerup is very friendly and professional. Also they are very flexible when it comes down to scheduling a appointment. Dr. Fillerup actually takes the time and explains what he is doing and why he is doing it.
About Dr. Peter Fillerup, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Japanese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- BYU
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fillerup has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fillerup accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fillerup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fillerup has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fillerup on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fillerup speaks Japanese and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fillerup. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fillerup.
