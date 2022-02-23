Overview

Dr. Peter Ferrera, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Munchen, Fachbereich Medizin and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Ferrera works at Prohealth Partners in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.