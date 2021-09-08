Dr. Peter Ferrara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferrara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Ferrara, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Ferrara, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9977 N 98 St Ste 178, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 947-7401
Desert Plastic Surgery9977 N 90th St Ste 178, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 947-7401Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Larry F Pass MD PC10290 N 92nd St Ste 200, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (602) 996-4747Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Honorhealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center7400 E Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 324-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
By the time I was referred to Dr. Ferrara, I had had some bad doctor experiences. But he explained everything to me, worst and best case, answered all my questions and made both my husband and myself feel a part of the whole process. I would recommend him highly to anyone dealing with a cancer diagnosis.
About Dr. Peter Ferrara, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- New York U, School of Medicine
- New York University
