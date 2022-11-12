Overview

Dr. Peter Fenton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of The West Indies, Jamaica, Faculty Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and Riverton Hospital.



Dr. Fenton works at Utah Gastroenterology - Main Salt Lake Office in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Riverton, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diarrhea and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.