Dr. Peter Feibish, DMD
Overview
Dr. Peter Feibish, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Dentistry.
Locations
Queens17515 Jamaica Ave, Jamaica, NY 11432 Directions (201) 584-3149Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday11:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 7:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Hoboken928 Washington St, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 588-5540Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday11:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 7:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Feibish is the best he cares so much about his patients and is very kind and friendly
About Dr. Peter Feibish, DMD
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 18 years of experience
- English, Bengali and Spanish
- 1013115765
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Dental Medicine
- Temple University School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
