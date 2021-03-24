Dr. Peter Farrugia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farrugia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Farrugia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Farrugia, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Colts Neck, NJ.
Dr. Farrugia works at
Locations
Advanced Heart and Vascular of Central Jersey340 State Route 34 # D2, Colts Neck, NJ 07722 Directions (732) 416-4301
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Farrugia is the best Cardiologist I have ever been too! He treats his patients like family. He goes the extra mile to support both patient and family members! My husband and I both have heart conditions and we can testify to his caring nature. My husband was hospitalized with a severe brain bleed and hospitalized for 32 days. Dr. Farrugia answered calls when we needed information of my husbands stents! He made time to take calls n really cared for my well being as well! Does hesitate to have him care for you!
About Dr. Peter Farrugia, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrugia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
