Dr. Peter Farr, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Farr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fishers, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHILE / UNDERGRADUATE SCHOOL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Beacon Primary Care LLC10967 Allisonville Rd Ste 110, Fishers, IN 46038 Directions (317) 559-7970
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable Doctor. I found him to be always easy to contact and exceptionally communicative. He literally saved my life back in 2013 when he discovered the early symptoms of an inflamed appendix. He now lives too far away from me to make care with him practical, but I would access him as my general practice physician with no reservations if he was closer.
About Dr. Peter Farr, MD
- Family Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1831379445
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHILE / UNDERGRADUATE SCHOOL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Farr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farr.
