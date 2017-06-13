Dr. Peter Faries, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faries is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Faries, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Faries, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Faries works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai Vascular Surgery -Guggenheim Pavilion1190 5th Ave # 1023, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-0756
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Faries?
Dr. Faries is one of the most extraordinary doctors that I have ever been to. His care and courteousness was amazing. His follow up on myself when I had a difficult procedure was amazing as he stayed himself and checked on me late into the evening on the day of my procedure even when it was done first thing in the morning. I would highly recommend anyone considering a vascular surgeon to choose Dr. Faries to put their care in his hands.
About Dr. Peter Faries, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1033123252
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Ctr-Harvard U
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faries has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faries accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faries has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faries works at
Dr. Faries has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faries on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Faries. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faries.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faries, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faries appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.