Dr. Fanti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Fanti, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Fanti, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 150 55th St Ste 3-03, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 630-7585
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fanti delivered my daughter at NYU in 2018. He is amazing! While the delivery was chaotic due to complications, he was calm, patient, didn’t force me into a c section, and even made sure that I didn’t tear. He also masterfully handled my preeclampsia in the hours that followed her delivery.
About Dr. Peter Fanti, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
