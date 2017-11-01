Overview

Dr. Peter Falk, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Falk works at Prevea Health in Green Bay, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fistula, Anorectal Abscess and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.