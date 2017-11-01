Dr. Peter Falk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Falk, MD
Dr. Peter Falk, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Prevea St. Mary's Health Center1860 Shawano Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303 Directions (920) 436-1358
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Outstanding surgeon! Hospital staff also praised him highly.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
