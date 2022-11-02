Dr. Peter Fail, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Fail, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Fail, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital and Terrebonne General Health System.
Locations
Cardiovascular Institute of the South225 Dunn St, Houma, LA 70360 Directions (985) 876-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital
- Terrebonne General Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fail explains clearly the options and plays it as safe as possible relative to my heart issues. In my opinion he is as good as patient would hope for.
About Dr. Peter Fail, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1437156429
Education & Certifications
- Episcopal Heart
- American University of the Caribbean
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fail has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fail accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fail works at
Dr. Fail has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Congestive Heart Failure and Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fail on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fail. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fail.
