Dr. Peter Fabricant, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Fabricant, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Fabricant works at
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1996Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital for Special Surgery1 Blachley Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 705-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital For Special Surgery
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent doctor, highly educated, companionate!!!
About Dr. Peter Fabricant, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1972762433
Education & Certifications
- Boston Children's Hospital
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Yale Univ Sch of Med
- University of Rochester
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Fabricant has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fabricant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fabricant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fabricant has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fabricant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fabricant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fabricant.
