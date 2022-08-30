Dr. Peter Eweje, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eweje is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Eweje, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Eweje, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, NC. They graduated from University of Ibadan and is affiliated with Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Eweje works at
Locations
-
1
East Carolina Gastro Endoscopy Center4 Office Park Dr Ste B, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Directions (910) 353-6158
Hospital Affiliations
- Onslow Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eweje?
I have received outstanding professional care from Dr. Eweje and his staff for over 10 years and would highly recommend his practice to others.
About Dr. Peter Eweje, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish and Yoruba
- 1871538363
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Medical Center, East Meadow, NY
- University of Ibadan
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eweje has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eweje accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eweje has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eweje works at
Dr. Eweje has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Abdominal Pain and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eweje on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eweje speaks Spanish and Yoruba.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Eweje. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eweje.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eweje, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eweje appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.