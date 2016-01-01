Overview

Dr. Peter Eriksson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bagley, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Deer River, Cass Lake Indian Health Services Hospital and Perham Health.



Dr. Eriksson works at Essentia Health-Bagley Clinic in Bagley, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.