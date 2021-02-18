See All Hematologists in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Peter Emanuel, MD

Hematology
4.5 (4)
37 years of experience
Dr. Peter Emanuel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and UAMS Medical Center.

Dr. Emanuel works at CHI St. Vincent Oncology Clinic - Dr. Emanuel in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Fever and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Vincent Oncology Clinic - Dr. Emanuel
    CHI St. Vincent Oncology Clinic - Dr. Emanuel
1 Saint Vincent Cir Ste 220, Little Rock, AR 72205
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Fever
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fever Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 18, 2021
Please share this with Dr. Emanuel : Dr. Emanuel Thanking you for saving my life 20 years ago , this spring, Sclerosing type, Hodgkin Lymphoma Stage 3 , at Kirklin Clinic ! Birmingham, Alabama . I was an RN , teaching at the Nursing program at Bainbridge College , Bainbridge , Georgia at the time. Now ABAC . I know you can't remember all your patients, but I was the best RN patient you ever had for sure, ha! I have not had any illnesses since that time and I am in good health at age 83. Love to you and your family. By the way you can see a photo to help you remember if you look on Facebook: Nita Coggins Widener.
Nita Coggins Widener ( Juanita C.Widener 128 Widen — Feb 18, 2021
About Dr. Peter Emanuel, MD

  • Hematology
  • 37 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1205844594
Education & Certifications

  • U Ala
  • U Ala
  • U Ala
  • University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
  • Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
  • UAMS Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Emanuel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Emanuel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Emanuel works at CHI St. Vincent Oncology Clinic - Dr. Emanuel in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Emanuel’s profile.

Dr. Emanuel has seen patients for Fever and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emanuel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Emanuel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emanuel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emanuel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emanuel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

