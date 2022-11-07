Dr. Peter Elsissy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elsissy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Elsissy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Elsissy, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colton, CA. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center and Redlands Community Hospital.
Dr. Elsissy works at
Locations
-
1
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center Behavioral Health400 N Pepper Ave, Colton, CA 92324 Directions (909) 580-1775
-
2
Arrowhead Orthopaedics1901 W Lugonia Ave Ste 120, Redlands, CA 92374 Directions (909) 557-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Arrowhead Orthopedics15095 Amargosa Rd Ste 106, Victorville, CA 92394 Directions (760) 245-6495Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Arrowhead Orthopaedics3889 W Stetson Ave Ste 100, Hemet, CA 92545 Directions (951) 652-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
- Redlands Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Molina Healthcare
- Premera Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elsissy?
My visits with the doc is what an appt should be with every doctor. He truly cares about his patients. When a doctor prays with a patient it speaks volumes. Like I said all doctors should be like this period, and not conform to the medical care bureaucracy of treating ppl. like cattle I would recommend the doc completely. May God bless him and his family always in Jesus name AMEN
About Dr. Peter Elsissy, MD
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1629281845
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
- Uc Riverside
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elsissy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elsissy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elsissy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elsissy works at
Dr. Elsissy has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elsissy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Elsissy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elsissy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elsissy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elsissy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.