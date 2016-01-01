Dr. Peter Ellman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Ellman, MD
Dr. Peter Ellman, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Chest Center Of The Carolinas155 Memorial Dr Fl 2, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 715-4111
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1053529214
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Ellman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellman has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellman.
