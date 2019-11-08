Dr. Peter Duffy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duffy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Duffy, MD
Dr. Peter Duffy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Michael B Whalen MD1375 Washington Ave Ste 227, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 465-7172
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great visit. Dr. Duffy seems genuinely concerned with patient's well being
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Duffy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duffy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duffy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duffy has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duffy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Duffy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duffy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duffy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duffy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.