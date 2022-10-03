Dr. Peter Duch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Duch, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Metuchen, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Peter M. Duch MD LLC167 Main St Ste 1B, Metuchen, NJ 08840 Directions (732) 662-9845
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Wonderful doctor and fantastic staff
About Dr. Peter Duch, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- American University of the Caribbean
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Duch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duch has seen patients for Mitral Valve Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Mitral Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Duch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.