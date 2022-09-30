Dr. Peter Driscoll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Driscoll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Driscoll, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Driscoll, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH.
Dr. Driscoll works at
Locations
Beverly Cosmetic Surgery Institute5910 Courtyard Dr Ste 300, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (737) 808-1908
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Driscoll performed my lipo360 and I love him
About Dr. Peter Driscoll, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1215276787
Education & Certifications
- Cosmetic and Breast Fellowship
- LSU-HSC
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Guilford College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Driscoll has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Driscoll accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Driscoll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Driscoll speaks French and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Driscoll. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Driscoll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Driscoll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Driscoll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.