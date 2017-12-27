Overview

Dr. Peter Drewes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital, Mountain View Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Drewes works at Valley Women's Health - Provo in Provo, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.