Dr. Peter Draganov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Draganov, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from SOFIA MEDICAL ACADEMY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm, Achalasia and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1329 SW 16TH ST, Gainesville, FL 32608 Directions (352) 273-3947
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
When other doctors failed Dr. Draganov persisted to find the cause and the solutions to remedy a paralysis of the intestines. It saved my husbands life. A remarkable doctor that truly cares about his patients.
About Dr. Peter Draganov, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1144251919
Education & Certifications
- SOFIA MEDICAL ACADEMY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
