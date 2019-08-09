Overview

Dr. Peter Dovgan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital and Holmes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dovgan works at Medical Associates of Brevard in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Merritt Island, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.