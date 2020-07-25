Overview

Dr. Peter Donofrio, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Donofrio works at Vanderbilt Medical Group ONC in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Anterior Horn Disease and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.