Dr. Peter Donelan, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Peter Donelan, MD is a Dermatologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine.

Dr. Donelan works at PETER A. DONELAN M.D., P.A. in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rash and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Peter A. Donelan M.d., P.A.
    17401 Commerce Park Blvd Ste 104, Tampa, FL 33647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 972-1229
    Patrick Abbey DMD PA
    3000 E Fletcher Ave Ste 200, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Rash
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Rash
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 16, 2019
    Professional, knowledgeable, thorough, attentive to patient questions and concerns.
    — Apr 16, 2019
    About Dr. Peter Donelan, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1851392831
    Education & Certifications

    • University So Fla
    • University So Fla College Med
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Donelan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donelan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Donelan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Donelan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Donelan works at PETER A. DONELAN M.D., P.A. in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Donelan’s profile.

    Dr. Donelan has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rash and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donelan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Donelan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donelan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donelan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donelan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

