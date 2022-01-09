Overview

Dr. Peter Dipasco, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Dipasco works at Internal Medicine in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.