Overview

Dr. Peter Dipaolo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodland Park, NJ. They completed their residency with Orthopedic Surgery - State University of New York, Downstate Medical Center

Dr. Dipaolo works at Haberman Dermatology & Cosmetic Center in Woodland Park, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peter F. Dipaolo MD PA
    1225 McBride Ave Ste 111, Woodland Park, NJ 07424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 638-1661

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clara Maass Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Peter Dipaolo, MD

  • Orthopedic Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English, Italian
NPI Number
  • 1437219045
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Orthopedic Surgery - State University of New York, Downstate Medical Center
Undergraduate School
  • University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark - M.D.
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Peter Dipaolo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dipaolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dipaolo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dipaolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dipaolo works at Haberman Dermatology & Cosmetic Center in Woodland Park, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Dipaolo’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dipaolo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dipaolo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dipaolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dipaolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

